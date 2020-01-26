Analysts Set Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $79.83

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. ValuEngine cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 301,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $80.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

