Analysts Expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,900. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

