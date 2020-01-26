Analysts Expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.68. Amc Networks reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Amc Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

