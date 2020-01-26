Analysts Anticipate Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Okta reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $11,218,012.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. 1,222,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

