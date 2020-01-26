Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $123.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,162,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

