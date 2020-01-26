Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post $1.98 EPS

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.92. Copa reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.