Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will post $671.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $639.50 million. California Resources posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. California Resources has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $387.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in California Resources by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

