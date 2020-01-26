Analysts Anticipate Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to post sales of $11.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.06 billion and the highest is $11.15 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $46.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 billion to $46.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers National Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $208.57. 2,348,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44. Accenture has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

