Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Aminex plc (LON:AEX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.96. Aminex shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,191,338 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.03.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

