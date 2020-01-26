Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

