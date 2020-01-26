AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Price Down 17.7%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s stock price fell 17.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.63, 2,685,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,195,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $183,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

