Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after acquiring an additional 82,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,387.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.