Alpha Token (A) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,023.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, CoinLim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Alpha Token has a total market cap of $384,105.00 and $1,023.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.