Allergan plc (AGN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on March 13th

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Allergan has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allergan to earn $16.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE AGN opened at $188.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. Allergan has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

