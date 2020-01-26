ALIS Price Hits $0.0206 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, ALIS has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. ALIS has a market capitalization of $812,352.00 and $267.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS launched on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

