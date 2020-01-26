Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.