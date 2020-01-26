Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.44. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

Shares of APD stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

