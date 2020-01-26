Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.28 million during the quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.