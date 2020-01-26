Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.94

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and traded as low as $37.00. Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 42,545 shares.

Separately, Goetz Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Advanced Oncotherapy in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

