Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aduro's distinct technology platforms are being utilized by several big companies to develop treatments for several cancer indications. Its collaboration agreements with large pharma companies like Novartis and Eli Lilly not only validate its research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds as and when required. The restructuring initiative is likely to save operating cost. However, with no approved products in its portfolio, Aduro is heavily dependent on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants and other payments for the development of its pipeline. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress and severely hurt the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ADRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 220,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,517,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 653,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

