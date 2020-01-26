Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Releases Earnings Results

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (13.04) (($0.17)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.70. Actual Experience has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.89). The stock has a market cap of $24.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

