Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Releases Earnings Results

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (13.04) (($0.17)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.70. Actual Experience has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.89). The stock has a market cap of $24.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.
About Actual Experience
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.