Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Eight Capital cut shares of Acreage to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 398,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,506. Acreage has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.