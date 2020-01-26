Achain Price Down 2% This Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Achain has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Koinex, Sistemkoin and Huobi. Achain has a market cap of $5.66 million and $248,649.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Indodax, OKEx, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Koinex, CoinEgg and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.