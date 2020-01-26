Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Receives GBX 1,350 Consensus PT from Analysts

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

ACSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Accesso Technology Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 342 ($4.50). 904,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 488.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 708.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. Accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.84).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

