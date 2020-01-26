$9.22 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $9.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $28.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $34.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.66 million to $52.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.68 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $144.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 484,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,064. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.52. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

