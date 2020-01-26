$697.15 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $697.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.86 million and the lowest is $694.50 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $651.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.01. 449,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,804. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average of $132.97. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 203.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,331,000 after buying an additional 2,371,683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Boston Properties by 106.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after acquiring an additional 211,349 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $22,104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 166,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.