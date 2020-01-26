$69.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post sales of $69.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.46 million and the lowest is $69.10 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $206.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $210.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.26 million, with estimates ranging from $265.10 million to $288.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of CDLX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 322,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,150. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,426,388. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.