58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.66.

NYSE WUBA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 817,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,848. 58.com has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $74.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,331,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in 58.com by 22.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 58.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 58.com during the third quarter valued at $287,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

