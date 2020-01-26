$419.16 Million in Sales Expected for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will post sales of $419.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.52 million. EQM Midstream Partners posted sales of $384.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,129. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.14%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

