$32.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $32.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $103.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $103.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.33 million, with estimates ranging from $129.01 million to $495.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,874,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,316 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 754,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 270,742 shares during the period.

RARE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 454,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.16.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

