-$3.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.62) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.04) and the highest is ($3.15). SAGE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($13.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.27) to ($13.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($13.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.70) to ($8.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $111,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.32. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.57.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Earnings History and Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

