$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Parker-Hannifin also posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

Shares of PH traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.28. The stock had a trading volume of 659,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,927. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

