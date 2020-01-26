$29.75 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will report $29.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $102.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $103.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $110.23 million to $128.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

TUFN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,823. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

