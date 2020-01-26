27,820 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381,865 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 131.65%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

