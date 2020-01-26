$234.13 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to post $234.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.40 million and the lowest is $231.30 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $193.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $844.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.00 million to $847.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $928.24 million, with estimates ranging from $888.50 million to $983.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVH shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 306,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 1,265,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,747. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

