$223.90 Million in Sales Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $223.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.17 million and the highest is $236.36 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $174.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $851.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.08 million to $863.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $926.05 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $113.57. 1,896,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $122.36.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

