$20.38 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $20.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.56 billion and the lowest is $20.31 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $19.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $66.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.05 billion to $71.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.92. 2,791,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $144.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

