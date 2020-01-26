$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.58 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $73.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $79.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.34 million, with estimates ranging from $79.18 million to $99.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 544,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.61%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,716.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Eckhart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

