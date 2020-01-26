$2.56 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.95. Madison Square Garden posted earnings per share of $3.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 62.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $296.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

