1,711 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.