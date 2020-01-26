$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Mcdonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.24. 3,105,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

