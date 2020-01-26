$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Middleby also reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.17. 443,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

