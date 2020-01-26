$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Boeing posted earnings of $5.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $19.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.05. 17,787,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average is $352.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

