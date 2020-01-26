$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,606. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

