$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.48. Equifax reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. ValuEngine cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In related news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,052. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

