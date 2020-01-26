$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.47. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. ValuEngine lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $828,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 276,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $21,385,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.57. The stock had a trading volume of 210,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.12. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $236.04.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

