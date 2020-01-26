$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $93.57. 1,935,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

