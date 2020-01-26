$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.10. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE OXM opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,719,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,362,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

