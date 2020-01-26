$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

KEYS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $102.98. 1,553,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after purchasing an additional 633,633 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 776,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.