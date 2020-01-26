$1.04 EPS Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.07. Welltower posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Welltower by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.95. 1,475,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,634. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.